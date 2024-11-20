Uniphore Partners with Konecta

Uniphore has partnered with Konecta to advance artificial intelligence in customer experience and digital transformation, combining Uniphore's AI solutions and Konecta's expertise in business transformation.

This partnership combines Konecta's hybrid model of human and virtual agents with Uniphore's AI technology, yielding hyper-personalized interactions powered by real-time emotion detection and sentiment analysis tools that dynamically adapt to customer needs.

As part of this alliance, Konecta and Uniphore will pursue a joint go-to-market strategy. Konecta will serve as Uniphore's preferred professional services partner globally, implementing and integrating Uniphore’s U-Platform, which includes U-Assist, U-Analyze and U-Self Serve solutions on behalf of Uniphore. The two companies will also co-develop specialized generative AI solutions. Leveraging Uniphore's knowledge-as-a-service solution, X-Stream, Konecta will create industry-specific small language models. Konecta's genAI-based co-pilot, supporting 12 languages, will be deployed across its contact centers, empowering agents with real-time, context-aware support.

Konecta also expects to roll out new digital agents besides human agents on the same platform in a hybrid model. Konecta and Uniphore will develop AI capabilities focused on proactive service, enabling businesses to anticipate and resolve customer needs before issues arise. Furthermore, the partnership will streamline support tools for agents.