UJET Launches Google Cloud CCaaS by UJET

UJET, a contact center solutions provider, today launched Google Cloud CCaaS by UJET, a managed service offering to bring Google Cloud's agentic artificial intelligence, customer experience, and contact center solutions to the small-to-medium business (SMB) and midmarket sectors through AVANT's Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) channel.

Trusted advisors can now offer Google Cloud CCaaS and the full Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) suite to businesses of any size looking to leverage Google Cloud's agentic AI capabilities without the requirement for large Google enterprise agreements or Google Cloud Platform spend commitments.

"A hyperscaler entering the TSD channel is a turning point for CX. By bringing Google Cloud's AI-powered platform into the channel exclusively through AVANT, organizations gain both a stable, scalable foundation for innovation and the guidance of a trusted advisor to navigate it," said Andrew Pryfogle, head of CX/AI and global education lead at AVANT, in a statement. "With Google Cloud's Gemini-powered CX stack at the core, this is what an AI-first customer experience truly looks like."

The new Google Cloud CCaaS by UJET brings the following:

Google Cloud CCaaS – self-service and routing, omnichannel, mobile/digital, conversational insights, analytics, CRM-first and stand-alone agent desktop.

Gemini Enterprise for CX – native Google AI embedded across the end-to-end customer journey.

Google CX Agent Studio – low-code/no-code agentic agent builder, supporting shopping and service/support use cases.

Google Agent Assist – AI coach, next-best action, real-time transcription, and post-interaction summarization.

White-glove customer success managers and technical support and value-added services for SMB CX buyers.