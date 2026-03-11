UJET Launches Agentic Experience Orchestration

UJET, a contact center solutions provider, today introduced Agentic Experience Orchestration (AXO), an architectural framework natively integrating with enterprise-wide data and systems. This persistent automation captures data at the front end using artificial intelligence virtual agents and maintains that intelligence throughout the entire workflow.

"People are essential in customer service, yet the industry's massive bets on AI have focused almost entirely on the wholesale elimination of people, creating even more complexity and frustration," said Vasili Triant, CEO of UJET, in a statement. "AXO doesn't replace humans, it supercharges them. We built this to solve the industry's greatest weakness: the agent experience. By providing a persistent AI layer that automates workflows and eliminates back-end system complexity, we allow agents to focus on building relationships with customers. The true ROI of AI isn't just in reducing headcount, it's in the value created by empowering agents to serve customers with unprecedented efficiency and scale."

UJET's AXO desktop leverages customer data, contextual intelligence, agentic AI assistants, enterprise system integrations, and large language model-based, Computer-Using Agents to overcome the long-standing challenge of agents using as many as 10 applications during a customer interaction. Rather than relying on AI assistants to tell the human agents what to do next, AXO empowers them to execute autonomous workflows.

UJET's AXO ingests historical conversations and customer data to deploy autonomous agentic AI virtual agents that allow humans in the loop to control how much or little AI to deploy. These virtual agents automate low-value tasks and seamlessly escalate to humans when interactions are high-value or require emotive support. Upon escalation, the AI agent stays in the loop to surface relevant customer information from the customer data platform or CRM system based on conversational context, providing real-time summaries, suggested responses, next-best action, and click-to-execute workflow automation. Computer-Using Agents then execute workflows across disparate back-office systems. AXO then syncs structured tickets and summaries to data lakes, CDPs, or CRM systems. Finally, the platform continually learns from interaction outcomes, optimizing automated flows based on successful resolutions, best practices, and customer sentiment.