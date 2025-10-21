UJET Announces Reseller Partnership with Laivly

UJET, a contact center solutions provider, has inked a reseller partnership with Laivly, an agent assist technology provider. UJET customers will be able to procure Laivly's AI agent, Sidd, directly through UJET.

"The biggest challenge with AI in the contact center is implementation and speed to value," said Jeff Fettes, CEO of Laivly, in a statement. "Laivly was built for fast planning, fast deployment, and fast ROI. This gives brands a foundation they can build on with highly configurable, brand-specific solutions. UJET has set the standard for modern CCaaS, and together we're making it easier than ever for brands to see results from day one."