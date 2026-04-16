Twilio Launches Flex SDK and Salesforce Integration

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, has launched a Flex SDK for businesses to integrate contact center capabilities directly into their existing applications, including voice capabilities for Agentforce Service. This launch also adds enhanced insights and support for Flex instances with sub-accounts.

Twilio Flex is a flexible, scalable platform and embeddable contact center that unifies communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) into a single, unified experience, also supporting Salesforce's recent Agentforce Contact Center launch. With Flex, enterprises benefit from platform APIs and an SDK that integrates custom contact center functionality into their existing technology stack, simplifying the escalation of agentic AI workflows to AI-assisted human agents in their familiar applications.

New Flex capabilities include the following:

Flex SDK -- a single, modular JavaScript software development kit that enables developers to embed contact center functionality directly into any web application, including custom CRM systems. The SDK streamlines deployment by abstracting thousands of lines of orchestration code into simple function calls.

Twilio for Salesforce Voice -- a native integration with Salesforce Voice that enables customers to use Twilio's telephony, routing, and orchestration directly inside Salesforce.

Enhanced insights -- Businesses can now ingest raw reporting data directly into application and business intelligence tools, creating a unified 360-degree view of enterprise health and a deeper understanding of the customer journey.

Support for sub-accounts -- Deploy Flex directly within sub-accounts, offering a simple operating model for regional, environment, or tenant isolation.