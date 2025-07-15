Twilio Launches Event Triggered Journeys in Twilio Engage, Data Residency for Email (EU), and WhatsApp Business Calling

Twilio today released Event Triggered Journeys in Twilio Engage, Data Residency for Email (EU), and WhatsApp Business Calling.

"Great customer experiences are built on communications that are trusted, simple, and smart," said Inbal Shani, chief product officer and head of R&D at Twilio, in a statement. "With Data Residency for Email (EU), WhatsApp Business Calling, and our next-generation orchestration capabilities in Twilio Segment, we're helping businesses respond to customer behavior and earn their trust in real time, scale globally, and enjoy a simplified, more productive builder experience."

Twilio Segment's flexible architecture gives a centralized, real-time view of each customer across the entire journey, while integrating data from more than 550 systems and data repositories seamlessly. Twilio Segment's Event-Triggered Journeys enable businesses to go beyond traditional audience-based approaches by dynamically responding to customer intent signals in real time with rich context from the data warehouse.

Event-Triggered Journeys inside Twilio Engage enable more personalized, scalable messaging experiences across channels for key customer moments, such as cart abandonment, ad suppression, onboarding flows, trial-to-paid account journeys, and more. Users can dynamically manage simultaneous journeys and the state of an online cart or a credit card application across devices. Using rich, contextual payloads, they can combine event data and user profile information with important context, such as loyalty status or account details, from the data warehouse. The feature also enables deep observability, including real-time, user-level journey paths and clear audit trails.

Segment's Journeys user interface and code base have also been fully redesigned, and new native integrations for SendGrid and Twilio Messaging enable multi-channel journeys, triggering emails and real-time SMS updates with customer data from Segment.

Data Residency for Email (EU) gives businesses confidence that their communications and all associated recipient data remain mostly contained within regional borders. With it, both email sending and email event data are primarily managed within the region, with Data Residency handling email events (sending and tracking), mainly within Europe. Recipient personally identifiable information data is also stored in the region when customers have their traffic in the European Union.

WhatsApp Business Calling is also generally available on Twilio's Programmable Voice Platform. Businesses can communicate with consumers in WhatsApp via a single conversation for both messaging and voice by using Twilio's Programmable Voice and Messaging APIs.