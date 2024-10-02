Twilio Integrates with OpenAI’s Realtime API for Building Conversational AI Applications

Twilio, providers of a customer engagement platform has integrated OpenAI's new Realtime API to the Twilio platform.

The integration of streaming speech-to-speech capabilities— part of the Realtime API—will enable developers to build conversational artificial intelligence virtual agents leveraging OpenAI's multilingual and multimodal GPT-4o model.

OpenAI's Realtime API reduces latency and factors in key components like conversation pacing, interruption handling, tone, and balance between speaking and listening.

Speech-to-speech is also set to support social impact at scale, empowering nonprofit and public-sector organizations to deploy novel use cases, like voice translation in real time. Businesses will be able to connect these capabilities to Twilio's customer engagement platform, enabling them to build conversational AI virtual agents into workflows.

Twilio's native integration with OpenAI's Realtime API with speech-to-speech capabilities makes it possible to build, deploy, and serve customers with virtual agents on a single platform. Using Twilio's scalable voice APIs and software, developers can use advanced features to record calls, view performance and analytics, and extract insights with AI operators. Those calls with virtual agents then become data that can be applied to improve operational efficiency and enable personalization at scale.