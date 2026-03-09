Teneo Launches Real-Time Voice Testing

Teneo, a a provider of agentic artificial intelligence technology, today introduced a real-time >voice AI development and testing platform that addresses unpredictable user expectations, optimizing cognitive load, and natural conversation.

"Every conversational designer knows the pain of spending months perfecting dialogue flows, only to watch them crumble when exposed to real user behavior," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo, in a statement. "Users don't speak perfect sentences. They interrupt, rephrase, use incomplete thoughts, and bring contextual assumptions that many design tools simply can't anticipate. Our platform gives designers the ability to hear and optimize how people actually talk, in real time."