Teleperformance Partners with Sanas

Teleperformance is partnering with Sanas, a provider of real-time speech understanding technology, having acquired an equity stake of about $13 million in Sanas through the tech start-up's Series B funding round and becoming the exclusive reseller of Sanas' technology.

Additionally, Teleperformance will work closely with Sanas to help enhance its speech understanding models to better adapt them for use in India, the Philippines, Latin American, Africa, and Asia. Leveraging Sanas' Real-Time Speech Understanding platform will also be softening TP Experts' accents to more closely align with clear spoken English. "Our new strategic partnership with Sanas is part of our AI growth strategy that will allow us to develop and implement advanced AI tools to reinvent customer experience by bringing high-touch, high-tech solutions to clients that are simpler, faster, more empathetic and safer," said Thomas Mackenbrock, group deputy CEO of Teleperformance, in a statement. "We are committed to advancing our AI capabilities to drive value through cutting-edge innovation to deepen human connections, and this partnership with Sanas supports that roadmap."

"We believe that care is inherently human-to-human," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, president and co-founder of Sanas, in a statement. "Our partnership with TP is a testament to Sanas' mission of empowering human connections. By combining TP's expertise with our Speech AI platform, we are strengthening the relationship between customers and agents, while scaling it at an unprecedented level."