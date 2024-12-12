Tata Communications Introduces Kaleyra AI

Tata Communications, a communications technology provider, today introduced Kaleyra AI, an artificial intelligence-powered solution for customer interactions.

The introduction follows Tata Communications' acquisition of Kaleyra, an omnichannel integrated communication services provider, for $100 million in July 2023.

Designed to integrate with communication channels and live agent interfaces, Kaleyra AI will leverage generative AI to provide streamlined, personalized, and highly engaging customer interactions. Initial capabilities in Kaleyra AI include the following:

GenAI Template Generator for WhatsApp, with other communication channels, such as SMS and rich communication services (RCS), to come.

Conversational AI Data Reporting to turn complex data queries into insightful reports complete with visualizations. By processing natural language data queries from customers, it will deliver tailored, AI-powered analytics within seconds.

Conversational AI No-Code Builder to create interaction assistants that offer natural, conversational responses in text and rich media formats for both customers and workforces.