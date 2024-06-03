TaskUs and Mavenoid Partner for AI-Powered Product Support

TaskUs, a provider of outsourced digital services and customer experience, and artificial intelligence-powered product support platform provider Mavenoid have partnered to expand personalized self-help product support solutions.

By automating product support through AI self-service and live human support in one product assistant, the collaboration between Mavenoid and TaskUs will allow manufacturers' and retailers' customers to help themselves with everything from troubleshooting, setup, spare part sales, and product selection to getting advice about products.

TaskUs and Mavenoid use AI that is trained specifically to handle product and device troubleshooting and offer guided, step-by-step support specific to the needs of each consumer. Customers will now be equipped with instructions that incorporate videos, diagrams, user manuals, and product images to resolve their product issues on their own.

Escalated support issues will now receive a seamless transfer to a live agent within seconds. This partnership with Mavenoid will equip these live agents with video call capabilities and AI chat auto-translations to hundreds of languages. Agents will also receive a step-by-step history of each customer's support interaction history leading up to each call.

By providing an end-to-end view of the virtual support journey and building an interactive feedback loop to inform future support decisions, companies can identify common issues with their products and initiate strategic shifts in their product development to further benefit their bottom line.