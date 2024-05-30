Talkdesk Partners with Cognizant

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has partnered with Cognizant to accelerate AI-powered CX transformation.

The initiative combines Cognizant's deep consulting, technology modernization, and industry expertise with the Talkdesk vertical industry clouds and unique AI-powered contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering to expand enterprise customer adoption of AI-led CX solutions.

The relationship offers both companies' customers access to enhanced CX solutions, improved services, and AI offerings. This joint approach will accelerate Talkdesk recognition and growth with large enterprises and support Cognizant's goal of increasing its CX footprint globally.