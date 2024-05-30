Talkdesk Partners with Cognizant

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has partnered with Cognizant to accelerate AI-powered CX transformation.
The initiative combines Cognizant's deep consulting, technology modernization, and industry expertise with the Talkdesk vertical industry clouds and unique AI-powered contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering to expand enterprise customer adoption of AI-led CX solutions.
The relationship offers both companies' customers access to enhanced CX solutions, improved services, and AI offerings. This joint approach will accelerate Talkdesk recognition and growth with large enterprises and support Cognizant's goal of increasing its CX footprint globally.
"We are delighted to partner with Cognizant to continue our global growth momentum. GenAI offers unparalleled opportunities for enterprise companies to enhance and find hidden opportunities in customer experience. Many enterprise organizations trust Cognizant to help them modernize and transform their customer experience, and through this collaboration, we look forward to bringing our genAI offerings to more enterprises," Al Caravelli, senior vice president of partnerships and alliances at Talkdesk, said in a statement.
"Talkdesk helps companies embrace a new era of automation and intelligence with unique AI-powered contact center solutions. Following decades of CX market leadership, integrating Talkdesk AI solutions into our offerings was a logical next step to ensure we continue transforming contact centers and customer experience through personalized, intelligent service and operational efficiencies," Sandra Notardonato, senior vice president of alliances and partnerships at Cognizant, said in a statement.