Talkdesk Launches Utilities Experience Cloud

Talkdesk, a provider of customer experience (CX) technology, today introduced Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud, a platform for utility providers to deliver omnichannel service.

Using advanced industry-trained artificial intelligence, the platform helps utility companies interact with and support customers on the most common and complex issues and queries with proactive and personalized service across any channel, at any time.

Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud combines agentic AI and intelligent automations that enhance self-service and human agent assistance, real-time core utility system integrations (e.g., customer information systems [CIS], outage management systems [OM]), geographic information systems (GIS), and pre-engineered workflows for common utility customer service queries about outages, billing, and account management.

Agentic AI-powered virtual agents or copilots can be designed and deployed with a single prompt, leveraging pre-trained utility workflows and AI to deliver customer conversations across voice, chat, and digital channels. They provide real-time assistance to live agents, adapting to each situation and customer need. The platform also includes an intelligent outbound messaging feature that enables organizations to proactively keep their customers informed or reminded by automating high-volume yet personalized notifications during events like storms and power outages, or as part of routine communications such as billing cycles.

The purpose-built AI agents in the Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud are:

Contextually aware and personalized. Understands customer history, location, account information, communication preferences, current outages, usage patterns, and billing status by analyzing multiple data sources to provide personalized and context-aware updates and responses.

Workflow-enabled: Capable of troubleshooting service issues, escalating complex issues to live agents, or taking actions in integrated utility systems, like creating outage tickets.

Empathetic and adaptive: Understands customer sentiment and nuance, such as urgency and frustration, especially in high-stress situations like outages, and responds with appropriate tone and emotion.

Omnichannel: Supports voice, chat, short message service (SMS), mobile, and social channels and ensures continuity across any channel, whether customer support comes from a human agent or self-service.

Compliance-aligned: Built with data privacy, utility-grade security, and AI guardrails.