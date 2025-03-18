Talkdesk Launches Knowledge Creator

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer experience technology, has launched Talkdesk Knowledge Creator, a feature that uses generative AI (genAI) for the creation and maintenance of knowledge for customer service.
Talkdesk Knowledge Creator automates the discovery of knowledge gaps and the creation of knowledge resources. It transforms real-world interactions, including conversations, transcripts, and agent responses, into instantly accessible, AI-generated knowledge.
Talkdesk Knowledge Creator is a feature within Talkdesk Knowledge Management. It uses AI to synthesize the best answers to customers' questions from multiple resources, auto-generate responses, and send that information to supervisors for review and approval. The information is then pushed to Talkdesk Autopilot to support customer self-serve inquiries and Talkdesk Copilot to serve up relevant answers to agents in live-assist conversations. Talkdesk Knowledge Scopes takes it a step further by delivering the right knowledge to the right people.
This new enhancement to Talkdesk Knowledge Management gives contact center administrators granular control over knowledge access and delivery based on customer context, routing logic, and service tiers.
"Customer service teams are sitting on a goldmine of unstructured customer conversation data, yet much remains untapped, trapped in transcripts, chat logs, and agent interactions, until now. With Talkdesk Knowledge Creator, we're breaking new ground by harnessing AI to rapidly identify and fill knowledge gaps in real time, transforming scattered data into actionable knowledge. For the first time, AI can automatically generate and validate knowledge that both virtual and human agents can rely upon, eliminating guesswork and inefficiencies. This is a major leap forward in how customer service teams manage knowledge at scale," said Tiago Paiva, CEO and founder of Talkdesk, in a statement.