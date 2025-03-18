Talkdesk Launches Knowledge Creator

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer experience technology, has launched Talkdesk Knowledge Creator, a feature that uses generative AI (genAI) for the creation and maintenance of knowledge for customer service.

Talkdesk Knowledge Creator automates the discovery of knowledge gaps and the creation of knowledge resources. It transforms real-world interactions, including conversations, transcripts, and agent responses, into instantly accessible, AI-generated knowledge.

Talkdesk Knowledge Creator is a feature within Talkdesk Knowledge Management. It uses AI to synthesize the best answers to customers' questions from multiple resources, auto-generate responses, and send that information to supervisors for review and approval. The information is then pushed to Talkdesk Autopilot to support customer self-serve inquiries and Talkdesk Copilot to serve up relevant answers to agents in live-assist conversations. Talkdesk Knowledge Scopes takes it a step further by delivering the right knowledge to the right people.

This new enhancement to Talkdesk Knowledge Management gives contact center administrators granular control over knowledge access and delivery based on customer context, routing logic, and service tiers.