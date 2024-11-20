Talkdesk Launches Embedded

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, today announced that Talkdesk is simplifying the agent experience by embedding Talkdesk inside the third-party CRM and helpdesk systems that agents use in contact centers.
Using no-code and low-code tools,Talkdesk Embedded allows customers to embed elements of Talkdesk Workspace, Talkdesk Conversations App, and Talkdesk Copilot within pre-integrated solutions like Zendesk, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Pega, Oracle, and even homegrown systems. This allows agents to optimize workflows by accessing Talkdesk applications, including call controls and live transcriptions, in a unified workspace.
"Contact center leaders are constantly seeking ways to help agents be more productive and deliver exceptional customer experiences, and Talkdesk Embedded helps deliver on that goal. We wanted our customers to be able to easily embed elements of our AI and conversation solutions within the industry systems their agents already use to make their teams' lives easier. In keeping with our history of accelerating value for our customers, we've achieved a way for brands to gain fast, seamless integration and unified workspaces, no more switching between systems so agents can work smarter and happier," Tiago Paiva, founder and CEO of Talkdesk, said in a statement.