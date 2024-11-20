Talkdesk Launches Embedded

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, today announced that Talkdesk is simplifying the agent experience by embedding Talkdesk inside the third-party CRM and helpdesk systems that agents use in contact centers.

Using no-code and low-code tools,Talkdesk Embedded allows customers to embed elements of Talkdesk Workspace, Talkdesk Conversations App, and Talkdesk Copilot within pre-integrated solutions like Zendesk, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Pega, Oracle, and even homegrown systems. This allows agents to optimize workflows by accessing Talkdesk applications, including call controls and live transcriptions, in a unified workspace.