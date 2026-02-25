Talkdesk Launches Automation Flows and Extends Autopilot

Talkdesk has launched Automation Flows, an orchestration engine that automates workflows across back-end systems, and extended Talkdesk Autopilot's agentic artificial intelligence capabilities to the email channel.

Automation Flows is a code-free orchestration engine that connects customer interactions and extended workflows to third-party systems.

Extending agentic AI to the email channel, Autopilot uses reasoning to interpret intent, analyze content, and determine the appropriate action. It can verify data, update accounts, and send a final resolution without a human agent ever touching the ticket.