Talkdesk Launches Automation Flows and Extends Autopilot

Talkdesk has launched Automation Flows, an orchestration engine that automates workflows across back-end systems, and extended Talkdesk Autopilot's agentic artificial intelligence capabilities to the email channel.
Automation Flows is a code-free orchestration engine that connects customer interactions and extended workflows to third-party systems.
Extending agentic AI to the email channel, Autopilot uses reasoning to interpret intent, analyze content, and determine the appropriate action. It can verify data, update accounts, and send a final resolution without a human agent ever touching the ticket.
"Some of the hardest problems in customer experience happen in the inbox," said Tiago Paiva, CEO and founder of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Email is high-volume, high-context, and deeply operational. By extending agentic AI to email, we're bringing autonomous resolution to the channel where complexity and scale are highest, ensuring customer requests are not just understood but fully executed. With Automation Flows, organizations can design and deploy sophisticated, cross-system workflows without custom development. It removes the complexity that has historically slowed automation across the enterprise."