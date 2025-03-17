Talkdesk Launches AI Agents for Voice

Talkdesk, a provider of customer experience (CX) technology, today introduced AI Agents for Voice for conversational, human-like customer self-service fueled by advanced agentic artificial intelligence automation.

Using agentic AI, Talkdesk AI Agents for voice enables conversational experiences that understand context, express empathy, autonomously analyze situations, make informed decisions, and take action to resolve requests. It dynamically interprets human speech, adapting to interruptions and updating responses instantly without scripts or predefined workflows. It analyzes, decides, and acts in real time while processing wide variations in human speech, context shifts, and system integrations. Robotic, frustrating phone conversations are replaced with human-like engagements with a virtual AI agent that detects emotion, adjusts voice inflection to match the callers' tone, and decides the best action to resolve issues. Customers can speak with a Talkdesk AI virtual agent in natural ways using everyday expressions, including slang, utterances, idioms, industry jargon, etc., across multiple languages.

Talkdesk AI Agents for voice will design a virtual agent, give it tools to integrate with other systems, like CRM, electronic health record [EHR], etc.), and then deploy it after validation and testing. From instruction to deployment, a single prompt produces an AI agent that dynamically determines the best action, retrieves relevant data, adapts to real-time consumer needs, and converses in 59 languages without translation.