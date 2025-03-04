Talkdesk Launches AI Agents for Healthcare

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, launched Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare to help organizations deliver integrated self-service to autonomously address and resolve consumer requests and personalize patient experiences without live agent assistance.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare can automate many of the most important and frequent patient and member inquiries. Using agentic AI, it gives consumers 24/7 on-demand access to virtual agents to handle everyday tasks like scheduling appointments, checking benefits and prior authorizations, and refilling prescriptions. It adapts to consumers' preferred languages and digital communication channels.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare can be deployed on any cloud-based or on-premises contact center. With simple prompts, Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare will design a virtual agent, give it tools to integrate with electronic health records (EHR) and claims systems, and then deploy it after validation and testing. From reminders to close gaps in care to recommending facilities and care options based on organizations' specific knowledge sources, these integrations allow Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare to use consumer data to personalize each patient and member engagement.