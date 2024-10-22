Talkdesk Integrates Agentic AI Across Its Portfolio

<p<Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has integrated Agentic AI across its entire AI platform, now branded as Talkdesk Ascend AI.

The Talkdesk Ascend AI platform powers its flagship AI portfolio, including Talkdesk Autopilot, Talkdesk Copilot, Talkdesk CX Analytics, and other AI-driven CX solutions. The addition of agentic AI allows the full Talkdesk AI suite to leverage AI agents to perform complex tasks and make decisions without human intervention.

The integration of AI Agents into Talkdesk Ascend AI enables the following:

Enhanced decision making, with AI Agents able to process vast amounts of data in real time.

Personalization at scale, with AI Agents dynamically adapting their responses to real-time interactions.

Adaptability to changing environments, making them highly versatile across various industries and customer scenarios, far beyond pre-scripted workflows.

Autonomous operations, with AI Agents managing complex tasks and processes.