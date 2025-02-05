Talkdesk Achieves FedRAMP Agency Authority

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has achieved FedRAMP Agency Authority to Operate (ATO).
The Agency ATO designation covers Talkdesk CX Cloud Government Edition, a cloud-native contact center platform that helps government institutions deliver customer service without compromising on the security of sensitive data.
Included in Talkdesk CX Cloud Government Edition is voice engagement with orchestration and routing, agent workspace as a single pane of glass for conversational context, quality management to evaluate agent interactions, workforce management to forecast, plan, and develop staff schedules; standard and custom reporting with bespoke and granular access to data and dashboards; and Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities.
"Federal and public sector entities require heightened levels of security to ensure interactions and data stay secure, but citizens, constituents, and other stakeholders they interact with still expect seamless service. With these new authorizations and our Talkdesk CX Cloud Government Edition, Talkdesk delivers on both needs, offering a modern yet secure cloud-based customer experience platform purpose-built for the specific requirements of U.S. government entities. We are thankful for the support of our sponsoring agency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and excited to elevate experiences across the public sector," said Tiago Paiva, founder and CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement.