TTEC Expands Partnership with Zendesk

TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services provider, has expanded its partnership with Zendesk to unlock broader capabilities across the Zendesk platform to further scale CRM and workflow optimization.

As part of this enhanced collaboration, TTEC will do the following:

  • Serve as a full-stack delivery and implementation partner across the entire Zendesk platform.
  • Bring its& Amazon Connect integration capabilities to Zendesk implementations.
  • Harness Zendesk's AI and workflow capabilities alongside TTEC's CX transformation expertise to enhance automation, agent augmentation, and operational efficiency.
  • Build a suite of verticalized solutions for healthcare, banking, financial services, and the public sector, leveraging its proprietary software built on the Zendesk platform to meet industry-specific needs.

"This expanded partnership enables TTEC to tap into the full spectrum of Zendesk capabilities for existing and new clients. Additionally, it opens up exciting opportunities to broaden our reach together with joint go-to-market strategies and solution development," said Chris Brown, TTEC's chief of staff, in a statement. "As the CX landscape becomes increasingly AI-driven, we have the deep technical expertise and the operational knowledge to create value for clients of all sizes and across multiple industries. We're excited about this expanded partnership and look forward to bringing end-to-end digital transformation capabilities to the market together."

"Our partnership brings together the best of all worlds: Zendesk's advanced voice, AI, and customer experience technology," said Carrie Francey, senior vice president of partner sales at Zendesk, in a statement. "Together, we're enabling organizations to deliver smarter, faster, and more connected customer experiences at scale. It's a collaboration that not only drives innovation but also simplifies digital transformation for our customers."

