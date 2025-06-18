TTEC Expands Partnership with Zendesk

TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services provider, has expanded its partnership with Zendesk to unlock broader capabilities across the Zendesk platform to further scale CRM and workflow optimization.

As part of this enhanced collaboration, TTEC will do the following:

Serve as a full-stack delivery and implementation partner across the entire Zendesk platform.

Bring its& Amazon Connect integration capabilities to Zendesk implementations.

Harness Zendesk's AI and workflow capabilities alongside TTEC's CX transformation expertise to enhance automation, agent augmentation, and operational efficiency.

Build a suite of verticalized solutions for healthcare, banking, financial services, and the public sector, leveraging its proprietary software built on the Zendesk platform to meet industry-specific needs.