TELUS International Partners with eGain

TELUS International, a provider of digital customer experience solutions, has partnered with eGain, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge platform for customer service, to offer the eGain Knowledge Hub as part of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offering or a stand-alone customer self-serve option.

The eGain Knowledge Hub for TELUS International unifies and orchestrates content management, profiled content access, generative and conversational AI, search methods, and knowledge analytics to deliver trusted answers. A key component of the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPT, which delivers consumable, correct, and compliant answers to agents in their customer conversations and customers in their self-service journeys.

"In the world of customer experience, knowledge is power, and an intuitive and AI-fueled knowledge management platform like eGain's can make the difference between a poor customer experience that leaves customers frustrated and one that differentiates a brand and inspires customer loyalty," said Paul Egger, vice president of digital solutions at TELUS International, in a statement. "Through our partnership with eGain, we're able to provide our clients with a best-in-class AI knowledge solution that prioritizes customer satisfaction. Whether through our CCaaS offering or other digital CX services that we provide, we are committed to finding and working with other providers that share our passion for delivering unparalleled, end-to-end solutions that foster lasting relationships and delight among their customers."

The eGain Knowledge Hub for TELUS International supports live and self-service customer experience channels and can be customized to drive improvements in agent efficiency, optimize self-service options, or both.