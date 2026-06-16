TELUS Digital Partners with Cresta

TELUS Digital, a technology service provider specializing in digital customer experiences, has partnered with Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and artificial intelligence agents.
Under the partnership, TELUS Digital will introduce prospective and current enterprise clients to Cresta's customer experience AI platform and serve as a preferred implementation partner. TELUS Digital's services span the deployment, orchestration and optimization of Cresta's full AI platform, including voice and chat-based AI agents, real-time human augmentation, and AI-powered conversation intelligence. Clients can deploy Cresta on its own or alongside TELUS Digital's tools, hyperscaler technologies, contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms, and other partner technologies, with TELUS Digital providing implementation and optimization services across the broader CX environment.
The partnership combines TELUS Digital's expertise with Cresta's comprehensive platform to create a continuous feedback loop of AI discovery, development, deployment, and optimization that improves customer experience outcomes with every conversation.
"Our partnership with Cresta is focused on deploying AI to give customers accurate answers faster, which in turn helps support our incredible human agents," said Tobias Dengel, president of TELUS Digital, in a statement "The companies best placed to make AI in CX work are the ones living in it every day. Operating contact centers ourselves shapes how we implement AI for our clients. We know the magic isn't in the first launch of a technology; it comes from sitting on the floor with agents and iterating to an ever better outcome for customers. Cresta's platform brings AI to every interaction and connects it to measurable results, and we're excited to make it deliver in our clients' operations."
"TELUS Digital is a global leader in delivering cutting-edge customer experience technology to the world's most iconic companies," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta, in a statement. "As the global customer experience workforce transitions into a hybrid future with AI agents and AI-augmented human agents working side by side, it's more important than ever for companies to have the right solutions to drive customer satisfaction and revenue. We're proud to partner with TELUS Digital to bring Cresta's unified customer experience AI platform to businesses everywhere."