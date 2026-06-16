TELUS Digital Partners with Cresta

TELUS Digital, a technology service provider specializing in digital customer experiences, has partnered with Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and artificial intelligence agents.

Under the partnership, TELUS Digital will introduce prospective and current enterprise clients to Cresta's customer experience AI platform and serve as a preferred implementation partner. TELUS Digital's services span the deployment, orchestration and optimization of Cresta's full AI platform, including voice and chat-based AI agents, real-time human augmentation, and AI-powered conversation intelligence. Clients can deploy Cresta on its own or alongside TELUS Digital's tools, hyperscaler technologies, contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms, and other partner technologies, with TELUS Digital providing implementation and optimization services across the broader CX environment.

The partnership combines TELUS Digital's expertise with Cresta's comprehensive platform to create a continuous feedback loop of AI discovery, development, deployment, and optimization that improves customer experience outcomes with every conversation.