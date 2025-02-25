SupportLogic Unveils Cognitive AI Cloud

SupportLogic today launched SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud, an artificial intelligence platform to power enterprise-class AI agents that automate and transform customer support operations.

SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud enables hyper-personalized, context-aware AI agents that integrate into existing workflows. The platform powers nine autonomous and ambient AI agents that eliminate escalations, churn, inefficiencies and resolution delays. These agents include the following:

Knowledge Agent, which provides precise answers via precision retrieval-augmented generation.

Account Health Agent, which offers real-time customer health insights.

Voice Agent, which unifies voice data and detects sentiment in calls.

Sentiment Agent, which analyzes customer emotions beyond surveys.

Routing Agent, which automates intelligent case assignments.

Coaching Agent, which enables AI-powered quality assurance.

Escalation Agent, which predicts and prevents escalations.

Prioritization Agent, which eliminates back logs and inefficiencies.

Language Agent, which provides auto-translation and tone assistance.

Core AI capabilities powering SupportLogic Cognitive AI Cloud include the following:

Data Extraction Engine, which connects to all major systems of record (Microsoft Dynamics 365, Jira, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Zendesk) and normalizes data without duplication.

Signal Extraction Engine, which detects more than 40 signals, including sentiment, frustration, commercial intent, and urgency, even in jargon-heavy conversations.

Context Engine, which retains historical customer intelligence and context.

Orchestration Engine, which enables highly-configurable, AI-driven alerts, coaching rubrics, and routing rules that integrate with business processes.

Predictive Answer Engine, which uses retrieval-augmented generation to deliver accurate answers.