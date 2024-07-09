SuccessKPI and ConnectGen Launch Contact Center Builder

SuccessKPI, a cloud contact center customer experience platform provider, is teaming with ConnectGen to launch Contact Center Builder, to accelerate small contact center-as-a-service deployments from months to days.

Contact Center Builder guides users through a simple setup wizard in their web browsers. It then completes the setup of an interactive voice response system (IVR) and interactive virtual agent (IVA) chat bot for prompting callers and assessing intent. It also provides an automatic call distribution (ACD) feature for directing calls to the right agent queue and a complete instance of Amazon Connect for handling calls and comprehensive reporting as well as dashboards to track the calls and measure agent performance. The solution can also connect the contact center to major CRM systems.