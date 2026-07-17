SuccessKPI Integrates with Cisco Webex Contact Center

SuccessKPI has integrated its advanced workforce engagement management and intelligence solutions with Cisco's Webex Contact Center into a single cloud-native platform to help organizations improve human agent and agentic productivity, elevate customer experience, and drive measurable operational outcomes.

The combined solution brings workforce management, quality management for both humans and agentic AI, speech analytics, coaching, performance intelligence, and operational analytics into a single cloud-native platform. With it, Webex customers can now unify and automate workforce planning, quality, coaching, performance insights, and conversational intelligence across voice and digital channels without disrupting existing Cisco investments.

The platform also enables organizations to optimize staffing across both human and AI-assisted workflows while consistently measuring the effectiveness of AI and human interactions, monitoring customer sentiment, and surfacing emerging trends across voice and digital channels. In addition, it can automate operational responses through business rules and playbooks and align workforce decisions with real-time customer demand.