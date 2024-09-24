SuccessKPI Delivers Workforce Engagement Management Motions in Single GenAI Platform

SuccessKPI has launched an artificial intelligence-powered workforce management (WFM) solution to enable more precise traffic forecasting and staffing for contact centers.

The new AI Forecasting capability predicts customer traffic and required staffing down to 15-minute intervals.

Named a 2024 CRM Industry Leader for WEM by CRM Magazine,SuccessKPI can now provide enterprise contact centers with all core WEM functions, including advanced business intelligence, speech and text analytics, agent assist, quality monitoring, and WFM in one solution. These essential capabilities, combined with its integrated reporting, GenAI Engine and Playbook Builder, drive CX insights and next-best actions.

"With the help of AI/ML, our Workforce Management solution synchronizes the customer journey with the contact center agent experience by capturing and exploring the customer interaction data to illuminate granular traffic patterns before they emerge," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI, in a statement.

The new solution can natively correlate WFM metrics with experience metrics like first contact resolution and net promote scores and contact center metrics like occupancy. Intraday staffing changes can also be recommended and tracked by operators and agents in real time. Specialty dashboards provide full visibility into customer interactions and enable operators to drill down into any interaction handled by any agent to help better understand which interactions are driving the aggregate performance of the contact center.