Startek Launches Generative AI Platform

Startek, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched Startek Generative AI, a suite of solutions to enhance agent productivity, streamline operations, and personalize the customer journey.

Startek Generative AI helps companies identify and address customer needs across various touchpoints, optimizing HR, training, and operational functions so agents can prioritize responses with enhanced empathy and speed. From transforming agent training to automating tasks and analyzing sentiment for personalization, Startek Generative AI empowers organizations to enhance every aspect of their CX journeys.

"The customer experience landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by AI," said Abhinandan Jain, chief growth officer of Startek, in a statement. "Startek Generative AI isn't just about keeping pace; it's about giving businesses a competitive edge. With Generative AI, our clients can not only deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint, but also unlock significant cost savings, increase productivity, expand insights and enhance agent and customer experience."

Key features of Startek Generative AI include the following: