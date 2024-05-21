Startek Launches Generative AI Platform

Startek, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched Startek Generative AI, a suite of solutions to enhance agent productivity, streamline operations, and personalize the customer journey.
Startek Generative AI helps companies identify and address customer needs across various touchpoints, optimizing HR, training, and operational functions so agents can prioritize responses with enhanced empathy and speed. From transforming agent training to automating tasks and analyzing sentiment for personalization, Startek Generative AI empowers organizations to enhance every aspect of their CX journeys.
"The customer experience landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by AI," said Abhinandan Jain, chief growth officer of Startek, in a statement. "Startek Generative AI isn't just about keeping pace; it's about giving businesses a competitive edge. With Generative AI, our clients can not only deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint, but also unlock significant cost savings, increase productivity, expand insights and enhance agent and customer experience."
Key features of Startek Generative AI include the following:
- Agent Experience, to revamp agent onboarding and training with interactive modules and tailored coaching and boost performance through personalized insights and in-the-moment support.
- Self Service, to empower customers with voice and text-based self-service options for query resolution.
- WFH and Compliance, to ensure workforce efficiency and compliance by predicting call volumes and automating quality assurance processes with advanced analytics.
- Startek GPT, to streamline operations and enhance engagement with concise insights and real-time sentiment analysis for personalized service adjustments.