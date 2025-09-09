SoundHound Acquires Interactions

SoundHound AI, a provider of voice and conversational artificial intelligence, has acquired Interactions, a pioneer in AI for customer service and workflow orchestration, for $60 million.

This deal is expected to strengthen and extend SoundHound's capabilities in agentic AI. SoundHound will provide a full-suite of options for omnichannel agentic AI and offer a path to full AI automation. The company's customer experience platform is also designed to integrate into any contact center.