SoundHound Acquires Interactions

SoundHound AI, a provider of voice and conversational artificial intelligence, has acquired Interactions, a pioneer in AI for customer service and workflow orchestration, for $60 million.
This deal is expected to strengthen and extend SoundHound's capabilities in agentic AI. SoundHound will provide a full-suite of options for omnichannel agentic AI and offer a path to full AI automation. The company's customer experience platform is also designed to integrate into any contact center.
"We're rapidly moving towards a future of AI agents, where voice and conversational AI are absolutely integral to high-quality customer service. This has always been SoundHound's vision, and we're committed to working with the very best to get there," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and co-founder of SoundHound AI, in a statement. "Interactions is unquestionably a pioneer in the field, with a client roster with incredible breadth and depth. Bringing them on board makes SoundHound even stronger as we establish the company as a true leader for the new AI era."
"SoundHound has consistently set itself apart from the pack, with exceptional technology, a history of unparalleled innovation, and a deep understanding of what businesses need to uplevel their customer experience," said Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions, in a statement. "The union of our two companies will give the businesses we serve unrivalled choice, flexibility, and scale. And as the market shifts towards more agentic interactions, SoundHound can rise to meet that need."