ServiceTitan Launches Contact Center Pro

ServiceTitan, provider of a software platform for the service trades, has launched Contact Center Pro, an always-on, artificial intelligence-driven contact center platform for the trades that simplifies multiple communications channels. Powered by Titan Intelligence, a purpose-built AI solution for the trades, the multichannel solution brings phone, email, web, and social into a universal inbox, with guidance from a virtual assistant.

2600Hz, an Ooma company, created, maintains, and enhances the 2600Hz turnkey open-core solution that brings together the cloud unified communications and contact center functionality on a single code base. This rich feature set is paired with customization options through more than 300 open APIs, all packaged in a white-label solution.

Contact Center Pro also supports front-office and field teams with a full suite of telephony and UCaaS features accessible through computers, tablets, smartphones and physical IP phones.