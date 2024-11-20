ServiceTitan Launches Contact Center Pro

ServiceTitan, provider of a software platform for the service trades, has launched Contact Center Pro, an always-on, artificial intelligence-driven contact center platform for the trades that simplifies multiple communications channels. Powered by Titan Intelligence, a purpose-built AI solution for the trades, the multichannel solution brings phone, email, web, and social into a universal inbox, with guidance from a virtual assistant.
2600Hz, an Ooma company, created, maintains, and enhances the 2600Hz turnkey open-core solution that brings together the cloud unified communications and contact center functionality on a single code base. This rich feature set is paired with customization options through more than 300 open APIs, all packaged in a white-label solution.
Contact Center Pro also supports front-office and field teams with a full suite of telephony and UCaaS features accessible through computers, tablets, smartphones and physical IP phones.
"We selected 2600Hz as the foundation for Contact Center Pro because it checked all our boxes: a powerful code base, enterprise-grade reliability, and the flexibility to let us create exactly the solution our customers need," said Vincent Payen, senior vice president and general manager of Pro Products at ServiceTitan, in a statement. "Additionally, the open APIs in 2600Hz made it possible for us to quickly and easily integrate Contact Center Pro with the rest of our ecosystem, making it a true native experience for our users."
"Contact Center Pro is a great example of how 2600Hz can drive success for organizations that want to build custom UCaaS and CCaaS solutions without having to compromise their brand identity or technology vision," said Chris Burgy, senior vice president of corporate development at Ooma, in a statement. "We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with ServiceTitan, working behind the scenes to support their cutting-edge UCaaS platform."