ServiceNow and Five9 Expand Partnership

ServiceNow and Five9 have expanded their partnership to deliver a turnkey artificial intelligence-powered solution for unified end-to-end employee and customer experiences, combining ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and the Five9 platform for more streamlined self-service and assisted service operations and unified customer support processes.

The new AI-powered solution will include real-time transcription, unified routing, and a consolidated agent workspace.

Five9 TranscriptStream will be integrated into ServiceNow Interaction Management. ServiceNow Now Assist, powered by generative AI, uses these transcriptions to generate summaries and resolution notes. It also gives managers insights into service trends.

Five9's intelligent automated routing engine will now be able to route ServiceNow digital channels and cases, alongside Five9 channels, to the right agent, leveraging ServiceNow metadata. The metadata from ServiceNow will also enrich data in Workforce Engagement Management solutions offered by Five9. It also provides comprehensive insights to improve forecasting and scheduling.

Native Call Controls within ServiceNow's Agent Workspace will integrate with Five9, meaning agents can handle Five9 interactions directly in the Universal Agent Inbox. This provides one, consistent agent experience across digital and voice channels. Native Call Controls will seamlessly work with other Agent Workspace features, providing agents with a single pane of glass, offering immediate context on the caller, relevant data from different systems, actionable guidance, and more.