Sendbird Launches Omnipresent AI Agent

Sendbird, a communications platform provider, has launched Omnipresent AI Agent, a support solution to prevent customer service issues rather than just react to them.

By combining omnichannel continuity, proactive insight, and contextual memory, Sendbird's Omnipresent AI Agent can meet customers across web, mobile, email, SMS, WhatsApp, and voice channels without losing track of the conversation history.

Key capabilities of the Omnipresent AI Agent include the following:

Proactive assistance that detects friction and intervenes before issues escalate.

Context-aware intelligence that maintains memory across channels.

Omnichannel continuity across mobile, web, SMS, email, WhatsApp, and voice.