Sendbird Launches Omnipresent AI Agent

Sendbird, a communications platform provider, has launched Omnipresent AI Agent, a support solution to prevent customer service issues rather than just react to them.
By combining omnichannel continuity, proactive insight, and contextual memory, Sendbird's Omnipresent AI Agent can meet customers across web, mobile, email, SMS, WhatsApp, and voice channels without losing track of the conversation history.
Key capabilities of the Omnipresent AI Agent include the following:
- Proactive assistance that detects friction and intervenes before issues escalate.
- Context-aware intelligence that maintains memory across channels.
- Omnichannel continuity across mobile, web, SMS, email, WhatsApp, and voice.
"Customers don't think in terms of channels, and neither should your AI. They just want their issues resolved, fast," said John Kim, CEO of Sendbird, in a statement. "Most companies and their bots wait to be prompted, then reset every time a new conversation starts. But imagine if a customer's problem is handled before they reach out. That's the promise of omnipresent support. It's like same-day delivery for customer support. Once you experience it, there's no turning back."