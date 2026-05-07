Sendbird Launches Agent Steward

Sendbird, a customer experience solutions company, today launched Agent Steward on its Delight.ai platform.

Agent Steward is supported by the new Trust OS 2.0 and Voice 2.0, enabling artificial intelligence systems to autonomously improve and proactively engage customers across a number of platforms. Building on last year's introduction of Trust OS, which gives full visibility, oversight, and control for transparent and compliant AI operations, Trust OS 2.0 introduces a new model of AI accountability where AI monitors and corrects itself. Voice 2.0 now offers more advanced, multi-lingual, and real-time outbound capabilities.

"Most AI systems are effective at handling routine queries but break down when it comes to complex, multi-step issues," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird, in a statement. "We see AI differently. The goal isn't to replace human agents, but to elevate them, freeing them to focus on judgment and exceptions while AI owns coordination, follow-through and continuous improvement. That's the shift from reactive tools to systems that manage the customer experience."

Agent Steward is built for long-horizon, complex tasks and asynchronous, multi-step workflows. It acts as a single point of accountability across systems, teams, and channels. Key capabilities include the following:

End-to-end ownership from first intake to resolution. Customers talk to one agent the entire time;

Sub-agent orchestration across systems and internal teams;

Cross-channel coordination for continuity across interactions; and,

Human-in-the-loop support when escalation or oversight is needed.

With Agent Steward, the issue is proactively identified and owned end-to-end by a single agent, coordinating across channels, including back-end systems via API, chat, SMS and email. When judgment is required, a human steps in. Everything else, from follow-ups to system coordination and status updates, is handled by Agent Steward.

Trust OS 2.0 takes AI governance to a whole new level, continuously improving on its own. At the core is Zero-Touch Improvement, a new capability that enables AI to identify, diagnose, and fix its own mistakes in real time.

Voice 2.0 brings proactive, outbound engagement to an AI-powered customer experience, shifting from reactive support to timely and contextual communication. Voice 2.0 uses AI to reach out first and supports more than 100 languages.