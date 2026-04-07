Segra Launches SkyVoice

Segra, a fiber network company, has launched SkyVoice, a unified cloud communications platform bringing voice, collaboration, and contact center capabilities together, available in the office or remotely through integrated desktop and mobile apps.

"Businesses are trying to manage more communication channels than ever, but many are still doing it across disconnected systems," said Justin Brinker, senior vice president of strategic technology solutions at Segra, in a statement. "SkyVoice brings those functions together in one environment, making it easier to manage voice, collaboration and customer interactions while giving businesses the reliability and visibility they need to operate efficiently."

SkyVoice supports direct integration with widely used business platforms, including Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk, NetSuite, and HubSpot, allowing organizations to connect communications directly into existing workflows and customer systems. Because SkyVoice is delivered over Segra's fiber infrastructure, customers also benefit from high-bandwidth, low-latency performance.