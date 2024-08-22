Sanas Partners with Everise and Five9

Sanas, the provider of Real-Time Accent Translation technology, has partnered with healthcare business process outsourcing company Everise and Five9, a customer experience platform provider.
In addition to the new partnerships, Sanas also today rolled out Noise Cancellation, a complementary solution for contact centers globally to eliminate background noise and voice during customer calls.
"Since the launch of Real-Time Accent Translation 18 months ago, our product adoption has gained remarkable traction. Today, more than 30,000 agents worldwide leverage Sanas' technology to improve their day-to-day customer interactions. Additionally, 100,000 agents are already enrolled in Noise Cancellation, which just went into general availability," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, co-founder and chief operating officer of Sanas, in a statement.
Under the partnership, Everise will integrate Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation into its suite of customer experience solutions.
"Sanas is unlike any other voice or speech AI tool I have seen in more than 25 years in this industry. We have been excited to bring Sanas' state-of-the-art technology exclusively to our healthcare clients," Sudhir Agarwal, founder and CEO of Everise, said in a statement. "The early stages of our partnership have been promising, and we're deeply engaged in implementing the technology seamlessly into operations to deliver a global and inclusive customer experience."
Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace. The technology adapts customer service agents' accents to ensure clarity and ease of understanding for the customer.
"Adding Sanas to the Five9 CX Marketplace is helping customers quickly access and deploy Real-Time Accent Translation on Five9's trusted, global platform," said Jess Shea, independent software vendor partner manager at Five9, in a statement. "Sanas can now support a vast community of customers looking to break through communication barriers and empower agents with a new layer of confidence."
"At Sanas, we're making clear conversations more accessible to a globally distributed workforce by expanding our technology footprint with key industry partners," said Maxim Serebryakov, co-founder and CEO of Sanas, in a statement. "With the help of Everise and Five9, Sanas will continue its mission to create a more understanding world and empower agents with patented, next-generation AI technologies while driving customer satisfaction and business efficiencies in the contact center industry."