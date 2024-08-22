Sanas Partners with Everise and Five9

Sanas, the provider of Real-Time Accent Translation technology, has partnered with healthcare business process outsourcing company Everise and Five9, a customer experience platform provider.

In addition to the new partnerships, Sanas also today rolled out Noise Cancellation, a complementary solution for contact centers globally to eliminate background noise and voice during customer calls.

"Since the launch of Real-Time Accent Translation 18 months ago, our product adoption has gained remarkable traction. Today, more than 30,000 agents worldwide leverage Sanas' technology to improve their day-to-day customer interactions. Additionally, 100,000 agents are already enrolled in Noise Cancellation, which just went into general availability," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, co-founder and chief operating officer of Sanas, in a statement.

Under the partnership, Everise will integrate Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation into its suite of customer experience solutions.

"Sanas is unlike any other voice or speech AI tool I have seen in more than 25 years in this industry. We have been excited to bring Sanas' state-of-the-art technology exclusively to our healthcare clients," Sudhir Agarwal, founder and CEO of Everise, said in a statement. "The early stages of our partnership have been promising, and we're deeply engaged in implementing the technology seamlessly into operations to deliver a global and inclusive customer experience."

Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace. The technology adapts customer service agents' accents to ensure clarity and ease of understanding for the customer.