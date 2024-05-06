Salesforce Launches Unified Knowledge

Salesforce today launched Unified Knowledge, a solution that collects information from third-party systems and integrates it into Salesforce.

Complementing customer information in Data Cloud, Unified Knowledge helps produce content for service agents using generative artificial intelligence. Built on the Einstein Trust Layer, Einstein for Service uses AI to improve service team productivity and customer experience. Historically, these outputs have been powered by the unstructured and structured customer data on Data Cloud. With Unified Knowledge, these AI models are further informed by knowledge articles and information from third-party sources, such as SharePoint, Confluence, Google Drive, and company websites.

This data foundation equips Einstein for Service to provide the right answers at the right time to agents and AI assistants. Built through a partnership with ZoomIn Software, Unified Knowledge amplifies the following capabilities:

Knowledge answers in bots, automatically generating answers to customer inquiries within a bot, based on companies complete internal and external knowledge bases.

Einstein Copilot for Mobile Workers, enabling mobile workers to ask questions and get instant responses, sourced from the full slate of companies' organizational knowledge.

Search Answers, generating answers to both agent and customer questions grounded in companies' trusted knowledge bases and surfaced directly within customer portals or agent consoles.

In addition to Service Cloud, Unified Knowledge can also collect and integrate information into Salesforce Field Service, Sales Cloud, Health Cloud, and Financial Services Cloud.