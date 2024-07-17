Salesforce Launches Einstein Service Agent

Salesforce today introduced Einstein Service Agent, a fully autonomous artificial intelligence agent that can understand and take action on a broad range of service issues without preprogrammed scenarios.

Einstein Service Agent is intelligent and dynamic. Built on the Einstein 1 Platform, Einstein Service Agent interacts with large language models (LLMs) by analyzing the full context of the customer message and then autonomously determining the next actions to take. It uses generative AI to create conversational responses, grounding its responses in trusted business data, including Salesforce CRM data.

Using Data Cloud and Unified Knowledge, companies can even integrate data and knowledge from third-party systems, like SharePoint, Confluence, Google Drive, and company websites and files, to help Einstein Service Agent generate accurate responses that are personalized to every customer's specific needs and preferences.

Einstein Service Agent can communicate with customers in natural language, respond across self-service portals and messaging channels, and perform tasks proactively while operating within clear guardrails that companies can define using the Einstein 1 Platform. And when more complicated, high-touch issues arise, Einstein Service Agent performs the handoff to human agents. The human agent will have full context of the conversation and can pick up where Einstein Service Agent left off without asking the customer to repeat anything.

Einstein Service Agent leverages the Einstein Trust Layer to perform functions like masking personally identifiable information (PII) and defining clear parameters and guardrails for Einstein Service Agent to follow.

It can be turned on in minutes with its out-of-the-box templates, Salesforce components, and an LLM. Companies can even reuse existing Salesforce objects, like flows, Apex code, and prompts, to equip Einstein Service Agent with skills and create custom actions that are specific to their business needs using a low-code builder and natural language instructions.

Einstein Service Agent can assist customers anytime across self-service portals and messaging channels, like WhatsApp, Apple Messages for Business, Facebook Messenger, and SMS. Because Einstein Service Agent understands text, images, video, and audio, customers can send photos when their issue is too difficult to explain in words.