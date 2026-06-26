Salesforce Launches Agentforce Help Agent

Salesforce is launching Agentforce Help Agent, an autonomous service agent with guided setup that’s deployable in minutes across all channels.

Built on the Agentforce 360 Platform, the Help Agent is designed to help companies resolve customer issues from start to finish, on day one.

Help Agent also comes with the following features:

A library of available actions that can run on real workflows to manage cases, schedule appointments, and update orders. And it works across voice, web, portal, and messaging, turned on from a single screen.

Pay-per-resolution pricing: Organizations only pay when the Help Agent autonomously resolves an issue from start to finish. If a customer gives negative feedback or asks for human escalation, there is no charge, and the agent passes complete customer context to the service team. Both Data 360 and Agentforce are unmetered during the agent interaction.

Out-of-the-box knowledge and testing: Help Agent is grounded on companies' Salesforce Knowledge and allows users to drag and drop additional files or enter web URLs for crawling. An agent preview pane within the setup experience enables agent testing to help ensure confidence in the responses before moving to the next step.

Omnichannel deployment: With the Help Agent, users enable channels including voice, web, portal, and messaging from a single screen.

Prepackaged actions: Help Agent can answer customer questions and manage cases. Additional actions, such as order management, appointment scheduling, and account management, can be added using the setup options in Agentforce Builder or another coding agent.

Reimagined portal experience: The Agentforce Customer Service Portal, a common deployment channel for the Help Agent, has been reimagined around a single conversation bar. As customers describe what they need, the portal experience adapts in real time, surfacing personalized responses and dynamic cards that allow users to complete tasks within the conversation flow. Because the experience uses real-time data, it can also trigger workflows proactively, engaging the customer before there’s an issue.