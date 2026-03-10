Salesforce Launches Agentforce Contact Center

Salesforce today released Agentforce Contact Center, which unifies voice, digital channels, CRM data, and AI agents natively in a single system enabling customer self-service at scale, seamless AI-to-human handoffs, and real-time visibility across every interaction.

With Agentforce Contact Center, every agent pulls from the same source of truth to proactively understand the customer's complete history and incorporate insights from voice conversations, chats, texts, past purchases or marketing activity into every interaction. In this unified solution, AI agents resolve more cases autonomously and ensure that only the highest-priority or most complex issues are escalated to humans. When these handoffs occur, human agents receive the full context of the interaction.

Agentforce Contact Center helps companies do the following:

Enable Smarter Agents Across Every Channel: Agentforce knows customers' needs before they do because it understands every interaction from sales and marketing to service. These agents work in sync to complete tasks on behalf of customers, like rebooking a flight or updating a billing cycle.

Create Seamless Handoffs: When a case is too complex for AI, the handoff to a human is seamless. Because every channel is native and connected to sales, service, and marketing data, human agents receive the full transcript and customer history instantly. They pick up exactly where the AI left off.

Unlock the Value of Voice Data: By making voice native to the CRM, Agentforce Contact Center automatically bridges the gap between spoken conversation and customer records, capturing every nuance in real time. This creates a continuous feedback loop that uses unstructured voice data to improve AI accuracy and provide supervisors with total visibility into customer sentiment.

Launch One Workspace for Everyone: The whole contact center team works in a single view, and supervisors manage the entire operation from one dashboard.

Build an agent once and deploy it across every channel, including voice.