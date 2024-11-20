Salesforce Introduces Agentforce Testing Center

Salesforce today introduced agentic lifecycle management tools to automate Agentforce testing, prototype agents in secure Sandbox environments, and transparently manage usage at scale.

Agentforce Testing Center, which is built on the Salesforce Platform and integrated with Data Cloud, will enable teams to test, deploy, and monitor AI agents with Agentforce at scale. It includes the following:

AI-generated tests for Agentforce, enabling teams building with Agentforce to test all of the different ways customers might pose a question or interact with an agent. In addition to Agent Builder, which features a Plan Tracer for investigating the reasoning process of an agent, the new Agentforce Testing Center enables teams to test topic and action selection at scale. Using natural language instructions, Testing Center can auto-generate hundreds of synthetic interactions and then test them in parallel to see how frequently they result in the right outcome. Teams can then use the test data to refine instructions so the expected topic is more frequently selected.

Sandboxes for Agentforce and Data Cloud, which mirror images of production data and configurations. By replicating data and metadata into a risk-free environment, development teams can assemble their unstructured data foundation and prototype Agentforce, perform user acceptance testing to ensure that Agentforce performs tasks as intended, then migrate those changes to production using familiar tools such as Change Sets, DevOps Center, and the Salesforce CLI.

Monitoring and observability for Agentforce. The full Einstein Trust Layer can be tested in a secure, pre-production environment, enabling rapid configuration of Agentforce agents and Prompt Templates. With the Einstein Trust Layer audit trail and feedback store in sandboxes, teams can build a closed loop for AI testing, iterating on prompts and actions based on user feedback. And once Agentforce is live in production, new capabilities for granular insights into adoption and accuracy become available through Agentforce Analytics and Utterance Analysis.

Transparent usage monitoring in Digital Wallet, providing complete visibility into consumption across the AI development lifecycle. New enhancements provide granular insights into which features consume credits so teams can uncover new trends around usage as they scale. And because Digital Wallet is integrated into the Salesforce Platform, teams can create automations to alert admins if, for example, usage exceeds a particular threshold.