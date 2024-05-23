Salesforce Expands Service Cloud's Digital Engagement Capabilities

Salesforce today introduced several Service Cloud Digital Engagement enhancements that will help contact centers unify unstructured, conversational data from disparate digital channels, departments, and devices within one platform.

Service Cloud Digital Engagement works to deliver seamless, personalized conversational experiences across channels at scale. It connects to Salesforce Data Cloud, which unifies and harmonizes structured and unstructured enterprise and customer data.

Built on the Einstein 1 Platform, the additions make it possible for service leaders to gain a more comprehensive view of customers. The enhancements include the following:

Unified Conversations for WhatsApp, which already enables marketers to send ;targeted promotional messages, will also empower service agents to access customers' unified profiles and complete conversation histories. Service agents and marketers will be able to work off the same shared customer profiles and provide seamless experiences in a single messaging thread.

Omni-Channel on Mobile, which will enable employees to work on-the-go and respond to customers on any digital channel from the Salesforce mobile app while ensuring that all conversations are securely logged on the Einstein 1 Platform.

Bring Your Own Channel, which will let companies integrate digital channels, such as KakaoTalk, Discord, Instagram, and TikTok, into Service Cloud through APIs and connectors. Data from these external channels will be unified and harmonized in Data Cloud, a core part of the Einstein 1 Platform, to provide a complete view of all customer interactions from any source. Companies can also provide support for LINE, the most popular messaging app in Japan.