Sabio Group's Wellbeing Companion Is Now Available in the Genesys AppFoundry

Sabio Group has made its Wellbeing Companion, which aims to boost contact center agent well-being and performance through artificial intelligence, analytics, and human insight, available on the Genesys AppFoundry.

"Well-being in the contact center is about creating an environment that supports advisors' well-being and empowers their performance," said Phoebe Asquith, a senior business consultant at Sabio, in a statement. "With our Wellbeing Companion now being made available on the Genesys AppFoundry, it's even simpler for companies to build a culture of care and high performance."

The Wellbeing Companion is part of a wider Wellbeing Program from Sabio that includes psychology-based discovery, consultancy services, and ongoing strategic success management.

