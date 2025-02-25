Sabio Group Launches Time-Off Balance App

Sabio Group, a digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist, today launched what is being called "the time-off balance app" to help contact center managers handle employee leave requests.

The solution will help contact centers using Genesys Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) navigate the integration between workforce management systems and HR solutions for leave management. It embeds within the Genesys Cloud WEM environment.

Key features of the Time-Off Balance application include the following:

An employee interface integrated within Genesys WEM;

Comprehensive administrator controls for managing multiple time-off balance types;

Automated request processing with instant decisions;

Real-time balance tracking and visibility; and

Direct synchronization with Genesys WEM scheduling.

"Getting the most out of technology investments while making colleagues lives as easy as possible is a primary focus for our teams, our deep understanding of the Genesys ecosystem and contact center/workforce management technology landscape enabled us to identify how to manage holiday and time off balances without the need for an extensive integration project with HR systems or having to revert to yet another manual spreadsheet," said Rob Scutchings, chief technology officer of Sabio, in a statement. "This application represents more than just a technical solution; it's a demonstration of how our expertise can be intricately leveraged to create practical innovations that deliver immediate value to our customers."

The offering is available on the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace for customer and employee experience solutions.