RingCentral's AI Assistant Now Included in RingEX

RingCentral, a business communications provider, has included its AI Assistant, powered by RingCentral AI, in RingEX at no additional cost.
RingCentral AI Assistant automatically generates detailed, real-time notes for phone calls; helps write, polish, and translate texts and chats; and summarizes meetings with action items.
"With RingCentral AI Assistant, we're enabling teams of all sizes, from solo entrepreneurs to global corporations, to transcend traditional limitations and operate at the speed of thought," said Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer and chief marketing officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "With the combination of our cutting-edge AI and secure, trusted infrastructure, we're not just helping teams work faster and smarter, we're redefining what's possible in the modern workplace. This is more than an upgrade; it's a leap into the future of business productivity."