RingCentral Unveils AIR Pro, an Agentic Voice AI Platform for Customer Engagement

RingCentral, a business communications solutions provider, today introduced RingCentral AIR (AI Representative) Pro, a voice-first, omnichannel artificial intelligence agent platform.

As part of the launch, AIR Pro includes a no-code environment, called AIR Pro Studio, enabling anyone to design, build, and deploy voice and digital AI agents using natural language. AIR Pro is embedded directly within RingCentral's business communications and contact center platform and can recognize intent, authenticate customers, and execute multi-step actions autonomously. With real-time multilingual switching, AIR Pro eliminates friction for customers who move between languages midstream. It can also resolve inquiries, initiate service cases, and trigger next steps within the same interaction.

"AIR Pro represents the next evolution, enabling humans and AI agents to work in collaboration and drive meaningful customer outcomes at scale, all on our trusted agentic voice AI platform," said Kira Makagon, president and chief operating officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "AIR Pro together with AVA and ACE create a self-learning flywheel that transforms the entire conversation journey and elevates every customer interaction."

AIR Pro includes the following: