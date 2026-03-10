RingCentral Unveils AIR Pro, an Agentic Voice AI Platform for Customer Engagement

RingCentral, a business communications solutions provider, today introduced RingCentral AIR (AI Representative) Pro, a voice-first, omnichannel artificial intelligence agent platform.
As part of the launch, AIR Pro includes a no-code environment, called AIR Pro Studio, enabling anyone to design, build, and deploy voice and digital AI agents using natural language. AIR Pro is embedded directly within RingCentral's business communications and contact center platform and can recognize intent, authenticate customers, and execute multi-step actions autonomously. With real-time multilingual switching, AIR Pro eliminates friction for customers who move between languages midstream. It can also resolve inquiries, initiate service cases, and trigger next steps within the same interaction.
"AIR Pro represents the next evolution, enabling humans and AI agents to work in collaboration and drive meaningful customer outcomes at scale, all on our trusted agentic voice AI platform," said Kira Makagon, president and chief operating officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "AIR Pro together with AVA and ACE create a self-learning flywheel that transforms the entire conversation journey and elevates every customer interaction."
AIR Pro includes the following:
- Pre-built AI agents, workflows, and more than 100 integrations tailored to real industry use cases, starting with healthcare.
- Conversational problem solving: Combine human-like dialogue with real-time action to resolve issues and complete transactions.
- Omnichannel AI agents: Engage customers naturally across voice and digital channels with a single agent that maintains context and brand consistency.
- Real-time reasoning and execution: Interpret intent and autonomously execute multi-step actions, from authentication and scheduling to case creation and system updates, during the conversation.
- Multilanguage with auto-switching: Enables customers to move between languages mid-conversation.
- AIR Pro Studio (no-code agent builder): Empower teams to design, build, deploy and optimize agents, starting from goal-based templates and extending them with knowledge and action skills.
- Integrations to 100 enterprise systems and APIs to authenticate users, update records, and trigger real business actions across platforms.
- Insights and continuous optimization: Track performance, analyze interactions, and measure ROI with built-in analytics and observability.
- Enterprise governance and security: Ensure secure, compliant, and transparent operations with role-based controls, guardrails, and audit-ready architecture.