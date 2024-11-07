RingCentral Partners with Verint

RingCentral, a business communications provider, has partnered with Verint, a customer experience automation company, to provide RingCX users access to workforce engagement management (WEM) and CX automation.
"We've seen strong traction in all segments of the market, and to further enhance the value proposition of RingCX in the mid and enterprise segments, we see integration with Verint as a key component of delivering a complete customer experience platform," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "We will now be able to offer our RingCX customers integration with industry-leading WEM and CX automation solutions from Verint. As the landscape of customer engagement solutions rapidly evolves, we remain committed to equipping our customers with cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that not only enhance support and increase productivity, but also significantly reduce costs."
"This partnership presents a great opportunity for RingCentral's customers to benefit from significant AI business outcomes driven by the Verint Open Platform. Verint's market-leading CX automation and Workforce Engagement Management cloud solutions will be seamlessly integrated with RingCX, providing customers the opportunity to address a broad range of sophisticated contact center use cases," said Dan Bodner, CEO of Verint, in a statement. "Through this partnership, we are excited about extending our market reach by leveraging RingCentral's extensive base and partner network."
"In 2023 and 2024, the market began to embrace AI-enhanced applications, such as intelligent virtual assistants and summarization, with measurable success," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Now, as we head into 2025, a broader set of companies is ready to gain the benefits AI can bring to CX operations. Verint's market-leading WEM solutions and unique bot technology, combined with RingCentral's unique, AI-first contact center solution, will be a powerful new option for RingCX customers."