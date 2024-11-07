RingCentral Partners with Verint

RingCentral, a business communications provider, has partnered with Verint, a customer experience automation company, to provide RingCX users access to workforce engagement management (WEM) and CX automation.

Key capabilities for RingCX customers will include the following:

"We've seen strong traction in all segments of the market, and to further enhance the value proposition of RingCX in the mid and enterprise segments, we see integration with Verint as a key component of delivering a complete customer experience platform," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "We will now be able to offer our RingCX customers integration with industry-leading WEM and CX automation solutions from Verint. As the landscape of customer engagement solutions rapidly evolves, we remain committed to equipping our customers with cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions that not only enhance support and increase productivity, but also significantly reduce costs."

"This partnership presents a great opportunity for RingCentral's customers to benefit from significant AI business outcomes driven by the Verint Open Platform. Verint's market-leading CX automation and Workforce Engagement Management cloud solutions will be seamlessly integrated with RingCX, providing customers the opportunity to address a broad range of sophisticated contact center use cases," said Dan Bodner, CEO of Verint, in a statement. "Through this partnership, we are excited about extending our market reach by leveraging RingCentral's extensive base and partner network."

"In 2023 and 2024, the market began to embrace AI-enhanced applications, such as intelligent virtual assistants and summarization, with measurable success," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Now, as we head into 2025, a broader set of companies is ready to gain the benefits AI can bring to CX operations. Verint's market-leading WEM solutions and unique bot technology, combined with RingCentral's unique, AI-first contact center solution, will be a powerful new option for RingCX customers."