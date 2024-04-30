RingCentral Launches RingSense AI APIs and Workflow Builder

RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions, today introduced capabilities that allow users and developers to embed artificial intelligence, video, and social messaging into workflows, automate alerts and notifications, and develop customer experiences without code.

With the new APIs for RingSense AI, RingCentral customers can generate audio and video transcriptions, summarizations, and speaker diarization across RingCentral and third-party generated recordings. Developers can build applications that deliver advanced insights into audio and video interactions.

RingCentral's new Video API and SDK allow developers to integrate live video meetings and interactions into their applications through a white-labeled experience with built-in customizability, closed captioning, and chat.

With Social Messaging APIs, developers can integrate with a range of popular platforms and connect with customers across Facebook, Facebook Messenger, X (formerly Twitter), X Messages, Instagram, Instagram Messaging, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and Viber.

"RingCentral is taking its platform capabilities to the next level. Regardless if you're a developer or an end user, you can take advantage of our world-class platform with hundreds of APIs and automated workflows to drive critical business communications forward," said Srini Raghavan, chief product officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "Our developer community can leverage new APIs and SDKs for embedding RingSense AI, video, or social messaging into workflows. These enhancements reflect our next step in delivering no-code and low-code platform experiences and giving customers more intelligent and personalized capabilities."

As part of today's announcement, RingCentral also launched RingCentral Workflow Builder, which enables users to create custom and automated business workflows from pre-built templates or build their own custom solutions, to simplify repetitive daily tasks. The pre-built templates include the following:

Out-of-office replies.

Responses to commonly asked questions.

Voicemail received notifications via SMS.

After-hours SMS auto-replies.

RingCentral is also rolling out an updated independent software vendor (ISV) Partner Program.