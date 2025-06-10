RingCentral Launches Customer Journey Analytics

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, today launched new Customer Journey Analytics at CCW Las Vegas '25, providing a complete view of the entire customer call journey across both unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) environments. In addition, RingCentral announced the general availability of AI Agent Assist.

"The contact center industry has been solving problems in isolation for too long," said Jim Dvorkin, senior vice president of customer experience products at RingCentral, in a statement. "What we're delivering is complete customer intelligence—comprehensive analytics that capture every voice conversation detail. When you can see the full customer journey and have AI actively improving every interaction in real time, that's when breakthrough customer experiences happen."

RingCentral's unified platform maintains conversation continuity across multiple touchpoints throughout the interaction. When customer interactions originate in RingCX and transfer to RingEX specialists or vice versa, organizations receive detailed metrics and insights for each segment of the conversation. This comprehensive visibility enables intelligent routing, strengthens collaboration between front-line agents and back-office experts, and ensures no customer context is ever lost.

Building on this analytical foundation, RingCentral's comprehensive AI suite includes the following:

AI Agent Assist, an intelligent co-pilot that instantly surfaces relevant information from across the organization's knowledge base, giving agents answers the moment they need them, informed by the complete customer interaction history.

AI Interaction Analytics, which analyzes 100 percent of customer interactions, enhanced by a complete view of customer interactions, to provide sentiment analysis and predictive CSAT scores.

Agent Screen Recording, combined with journey analytics and AI-powered insights, supervisors gain unprecedented visibility into agent workflows and customer context, enabling precision coaching that directly impacts performance.

The transformative power emerges when Customer Journey Analytics and AI capabilities work together as an integrated intelligence platform. AI Quality Management creates a continuous improvement loop enhanced by complete journey visibility. The system identifies patterns across thousands of interactions spanning the entire customer journey, automatically generates coaching recommendations based on comprehensive context, and measures the impact of training initiatives in real time. Agents receive precise, actionable guidance informed by complete customer sentiment data from every touchpoint and conversation.