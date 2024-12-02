RingCentral Enhances Zendesk Integration

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, has enhanced its Zendesk integration with the launch of Zendesk Talk Partner Edition for RingEX, which embeds RingEX's voice capabilities and rich call data directly into the Zendesk customer support platform, empowering users with streamlined workflows and actionable insights.

The Zendesk Talk Partner Edition for RingEX incorporates Zendesk's latest Voice Comment and Standard Call Object features for a structured view of real-time call information, such as call duration and call recordings. With AI-driven insights, users can switch between voice, chat, email, and social media channels without leaving the Zendesk interface.

The enhanced integration also allows users to log call details directly within Zendesk tickets, keeping all customer information in a central location. Users can make calls directly within the Zendesk browser interface, using the desktop application, or via a desk phone with RingOut, which initiates calls from the browser or desktop but connects via the desk phone.

"RingCentral's partnership and ongoing innovation with Zendesk propel our goal for delivering immersive agent experiences within the applications they use every day," said Joe Fahrner, vice president of small business growth at RingCentral, in a statement. "With the launch of Zendesk Talk Partner Edition for RingEX, our joint customers benefit from enhanced tools for call handling and data management, which ultimately helps them provide a more seamless and satisfying experience for their customers." "Our partnership with RingCentral continues to be an important element in our strategy of developing innovative solutions that allow businesses to integrate voice services in a way that best suits their operational workflows and customer interaction strategies," said Tim Marsden, senior director of technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "With the enhanced integrations, users will have access to more features and tools within Zendesk, allowing them to better assist customers in a timely and efficient manner."

With this enhanced integration, RingCentral continues to expand its Zendesk offerings, which also include the RingCX for Zendesk integration, which enables users to access RingCX functionalities within the Zendesk interface, streamlining their workflow and providing a complete view of the customer journey. The integration supports inbound and outbound voice calls, callback options, SMS, and other digital channels. It also includes contact matching with Zendesk records and automatic logging of interactions as Zendesk tickets.