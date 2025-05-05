RingCentral Announces RingCX for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, today launched RingCX for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, creating a unified and streamlined experience for agents by integrating RingCentral's digital channel and voice capabilities into Salesforce.
This combination enables organizations to deliver faster, more intelligent, and highly personalized service across all touchpoints and enrich their CRM ecosystems with deep insights into customer interactions that grow more intelligent over time.
"This native integration brings best-in-class cloud voice and digital communications to the Salesforce CRM environment," said Carson Hostetter, executive vice president and general manager of AI and customer experience at RingCentral, in a statement "We're helping businesses maintain their existing telephony and contact center investments with RingCentral while leveraging Salesforce's powerful CRM capabilities for a more comprehensive customer service solution. By combining voice and digital channels in one unified experience, we're enabling seamless interactions across all touchpoints. Together we're dedicated to delivering effortless customer experiences and driving powerful outcomes for our mutual customers."
"RingCX for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by seamlessly integrating RingCentral's advanced voice capabilities into the Salesforce environment, enabling agents to effortlessly manage calls, messages, and customer data from one intuitive interface," said Alice Steinglass, executive vice president and general manager of platform, integration, and automation at Salesforce, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
"In today's competitive business environment, having a unified approach to communication and customer engagement is crucial," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. "RingCentral's integration of unified communications and contact center capabilities within Salesforce addresses a critical need in the market, enabling businesses to create more cohesive and efficient workflows across their entire organization."