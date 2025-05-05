RingCentral Announces RingCX for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, today launched RingCX for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, creating a unified and streamlined experience for agents by integrating RingCentral's digital channel and voice capabilities into Salesforce.

This combination enables organizations to deliver faster, more intelligent, and highly personalized service across all touchpoints and enrich their CRM ecosystems with deep insights into customer interactions that grow more intelligent over time.

RingCX for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice offers the following:

Unified agent workspace to manage calls, digital channels, and CRM data from a single interface.

Native Salesforce experience, allowing employees to assist customers without leaving their familiar Salesforce environment.

Service Cloud Voice integration, allowing businesses to leverage RingCentral's voice capabilities within Salesforce's omnichannel routing environment.

Embedded dialer, to make calls directly from Salesforce records, with automatic call logging and access to customer information during conversations.

Omnichannel routing that supports voice, chat, email, and social media channels.

Advanced analytics into communication patterns, agent performance, and customer interactions.

AI-powered real-time transcription, next-best action, and conversational insights.

Seamless workflow integration that enables automatic call logging, screen pops with customer information, and leveraging Salesforce data during calls.